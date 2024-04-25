Syon Capital LLC Raises Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth $2,310,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 53.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 29.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,872,000 after purchasing an additional 328,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

NYSE PHG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of -36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

