Syon Capital LLC Sells 1,708 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Syon Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 106,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 48,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.68. 600,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $103.88.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

