TD Securities Lowers Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $2.50

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price target decreased by analysts at TD Securities from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLDP. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.94.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.47. 2,203,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,704. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $739.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.32 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 172.63%. The business’s revenue was up 131.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,910,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after buying an additional 849,311 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,086,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 321,624 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 714,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 236,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after buying an additional 148,321 shares during the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

