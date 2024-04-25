Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $665-725 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $636.54 million. Teradyne also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.640-0.840 EPS.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER stock traded up $8.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,406,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,752. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $182,928.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.