Ternium (NYSE:TX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. Ternium had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Ternium Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.35. The stock had a trading volume of 251,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,369. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.69. Ternium has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $45.58.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Ternium’s payout ratio is presently 63.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TX shares. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ternium from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TX

About Ternium

(Get Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.