The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $323.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.96.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HD traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $331.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,660,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,444. The company has a market cap of $329.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $365.90 and its 200-day moving average is $340.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

