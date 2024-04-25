The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 40,263 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 140,813 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 35,201 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.80. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.