Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $615.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $590.00 to $615.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.76.

TMO traded down $4.97 on Thursday, reaching $572.42. The company had a trading volume of 762,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,748. The company has a fifty day moving average of $572.61 and a 200-day moving average of $529.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $218.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 48.2% during the first quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.2% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

