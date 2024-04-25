Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LCFS. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares cut shares of Tidewater Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$15.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Renewables currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.31.

Tidewater Renewables Stock Down 0.5 %

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

LCFS stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.35. Tidewater Renewables has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$258.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.48.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

