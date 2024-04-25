Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CME Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,103 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $113,772,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth $86,424,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,605,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,395,000 after purchasing an additional 386,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CME Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,465,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,847,000 after purchasing an additional 217,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.93. 898,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,920. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.60.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

