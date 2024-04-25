Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.90 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 20.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,744,000 after acquiring an additional 344,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,594,000 after acquiring an additional 330,206 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 228.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,517,000 after acquiring an additional 269,130 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 52,466.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,675,000 after acquiring an additional 175,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 140.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 267,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,850,000 after acquiring an additional 156,404 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $4.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $532.06. The stock had a trading volume of 472,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,419. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.06 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $564.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.