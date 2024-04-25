Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.14 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.74. 6,590,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,954,627. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

