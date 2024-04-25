Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.75 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,615 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 234.9% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,760 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 47.1% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.83. 8,471,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,595,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a PE ratio of 81.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

