Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,836 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY traded down $4.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.66. 28,510,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,669,466. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31. The company has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $69.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

