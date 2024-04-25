Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) vs. BCE (NYSE:BCE) Head to Head Contrast

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Free Report) and BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tower One Wireless and BCE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A BCE 0 6 2 0 2.25

BCE has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.19%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower One Wireless N/A N/A N/A BCE 8.82% 17.13% 4.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tower One Wireless and BCE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Tower One Wireless and BCE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower One Wireless $8.53 million 0.00 -$3.34 million N/A N/A BCE $18.28 billion 1.65 $1.68 billion $1.69 19.57

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Tower One Wireless.

Volatility and Risk

Tower One Wireless has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCE has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.5% of BCE shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Tower One Wireless shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of BCE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BCE beats Tower One Wireless on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

About BCE

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, and data and other services from or to resellers and other carriers; and operates consumer electronics retail stores. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, streaming services, digital media services, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

