Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of TNL traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.84. 212,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,429. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,554.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,554.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,922 shares of company stock worth $1,318,358. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNL

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.