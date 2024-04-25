Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Short Interest Update

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 917.8% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Universal Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UNVGY traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 14.43. 37,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,454. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is 14.03. Universal Music Group has a twelve month low of 9.64 and a twelve month high of 15.41.

Universal Music Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0934 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Music Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

