UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Short Interest Up 3,078.2% in April

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, a growth of 3,078.2% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 629,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
UTime Price Performance
Shares of WTO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 276,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,933. UTime has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25.
About UTime
