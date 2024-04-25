UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Short Interest Up 3,078.2% in April

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, a growth of 3,078.2% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 629,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of WTO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 276,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,933. UTime has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25.

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

