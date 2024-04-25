Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 690,577 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 201% from the previous session’s volume of 229,259 shares.The stock last traded at $39.99 and had previously closed at $40.33.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.53.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 64,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

