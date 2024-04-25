Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 605.3% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Veolia Environnement Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VEOEY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.56. 120,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,730. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43.

Veolia Environnement Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.6638 dividend. This is a boost from Veolia Environnement’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

