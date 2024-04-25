Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Update

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the March 31st total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vinci Stock Performance

Shares of VCISY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.60. 429,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,975. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82.

Vinci Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.28.

About Vinci

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

