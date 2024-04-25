Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $57.69 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00055366 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00021291 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00013020 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,893,332 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

