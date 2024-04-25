Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Waste Connections Stock Down 0.8 %
Waste Connections stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.92. The stock had a trading volume of 774,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $173.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.83.
Waste Connections Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on WCN
Insider Activity at Waste Connections
In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Waste Connections
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- About the Markup Calculator
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.