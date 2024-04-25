Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Watsco Stock Up 1.5 %

Watsco stock traded up $6.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $447.16. The stock had a trading volume of 210,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,646. Watsco has a 52-week low of $315.17 and a 52-week high of $451.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $410.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 79.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

