Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WABGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-$7.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.400 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,395. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.63 and a 200-day moving average of $127.64. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $91.89 and a one year high of $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $895,975.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,201.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $895,975.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,201.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 40,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $5,655,595.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,298,931.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,964 shares of company stock worth $8,924,584. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.18.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

