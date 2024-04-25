Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-$7.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.400 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,395. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.63 and a 200-day moving average of $127.64. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $91.89 and a one year high of $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $895,975.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,201.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $895,975.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,201.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 40,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $5,655,595.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,298,931.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,964 shares of company stock worth $8,924,584. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.18.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

