Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.39% from the stock’s current price.

WCP has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.56.

Shares of TSE:WCP traded up C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.87. 2,366,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25. The company has a market cap of C$6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.62. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.15 and a 52-week high of C$11.91.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$787.00 million. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2846626 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$30,416.91. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

