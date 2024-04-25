WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Up 1,406.7% in April

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 1,406.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Free Report) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGZD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.12. 41,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,193. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

