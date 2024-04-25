Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 386.4% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 921,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Zhongchao Price Performance

ZCMD traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.46. 119,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,913. Zhongchao has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

