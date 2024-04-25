Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 386.4% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 921,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Zhongchao Price Performance
ZCMD traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.46. 119,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,913. Zhongchao has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18.
About Zhongchao
