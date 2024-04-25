Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1,789.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Zscaler by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upgraded Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.24.

Zscaler Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ZS traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,667. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of -186.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.39.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,715 shares of company stock worth $5,865,882. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

