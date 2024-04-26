Acuitas Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Free Report) by 210.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,184 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in AMREP were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMREP during the 4th quarter worth $2,529,000. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,162. AMREP Co. has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $110.09 million, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMREP ( NYSE:AXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter.

In other AMREP news, VP Adrienne Uleau sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $37,136.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,248.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMREP news, VP Adrienne Uleau sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $37,136.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,248.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 44,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $891,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 68,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,451 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

