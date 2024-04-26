Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79-0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.24-3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.27 billion. Amphenol also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.790-0.810 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.83.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.44. The company has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $119.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

