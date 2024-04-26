Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,400 shares, an increase of 414.5% from the March 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Auto Trader Group Trading Down 1.4 %
Auto Trader Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 161,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,426. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Auto Trader Group Company Profile
