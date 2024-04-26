Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,400 shares, an increase of 414.5% from the March 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Auto Trader Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Auto Trader Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 161,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,426. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

