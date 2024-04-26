BMO Capital Markets Boosts Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target to $33.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BFH. Barclays dropped their target price on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bread Financial

Bread Financial Price Performance

BFH traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.27. 561,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.93.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $1,605,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,092 shares in the company, valued at $10,454,591.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $671,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 33.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,090,000 after purchasing an additional 265,060 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 23.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.