Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to $78.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.03% from the stock’s previous close.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

Shares of BYD opened at $62.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average is $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $960.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $159,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at $256,083.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $159,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,083.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $7,971,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,358,913 shares in the company, valued at $596,817,882.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 582,910 shares of company stock worth $37,299,461 in the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

