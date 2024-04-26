Brokerages Set Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Price Target at $157.42

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.42.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.0 %

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $152.57 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $161.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.15. The company has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $1,203,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

