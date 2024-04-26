Brokers Set Expectations for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $11.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $11.41. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $42.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2024 earnings at $11.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $41.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $10.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $12.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $13.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $10.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $45.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $50.18 EPS.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ORLY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,108.94.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,054.13 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,097.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,014.62. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,237,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,587,784,000 after purchasing an additional 183,296 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.