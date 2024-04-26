Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

NYSE:BC traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.29. 253,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,942. Brunswick has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 249.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

