Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Insider Frank van Zanten Sells 24,244 Shares

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) insider Frank van Zanten sold 24,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,062 ($37.82), for a total value of £742,351.28 ($916,935.87).

Bunzl Price Performance

Shares of Bunzl stock traded up GBX 36 ($0.44) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,070 ($37.92). 595,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,247. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,006.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,062.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,069.02. Bunzl plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,680 ($33.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,306 ($40.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 50.10 ($0.62) per share. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $18.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is currently 4,415.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,875 ($35.51).

Get Our Latest Report on BNZL

About Bunzl

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.