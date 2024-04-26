California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,308 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cummins were worth $64,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $275,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,302,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $291.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.18. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $304.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.70.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

