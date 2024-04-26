Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Price Target to C$12.00

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Rupert Resources Price Performance

Shares of RUP opened at C$4.52 on Tuesday. Rupert Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.53 and a 1-year high of C$6.77. The stock has a market cap of C$864.74 million and a PE ratio of -94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.57 and a quick ratio of 10.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.52.

Insider Activity at Rupert Resources

In related news, Director William Albert Washington purchased 28,700 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$86,025.38.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

