Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stake Reduced by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after purchasing an additional 585,797 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,821,000 after buying an additional 99,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,536,000 after acquiring an additional 93,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,471,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,972,000 after acquiring an additional 324,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $145.92 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $149.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.