Channing Global Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Channing Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.7 %

Booking stock traded up $24.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,526.72. 49,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,075. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,551.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,380.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,456.93 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $24.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,461 shares of company stock worth $18,815,825. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,723.41.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

