Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 4.4 %

Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $13.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.58. 299,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,291. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $133.24 and a 1 year high of $335.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.51.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In related news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.60, for a total value of $1,203,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,848,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIX. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

