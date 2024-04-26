Desjardins Weighs in on Americas Silver Corp’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Americas Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 39.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.79%.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $1.50 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Americas Silver stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Americas Silver by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,827,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 48,009 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Americas Silver by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 117,214 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Americas Silver by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,179,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 880,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Americas Silver by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 1,863,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

