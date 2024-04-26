Eley Financial Management Inc Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Eley Financial Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 2.3% of Eley Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $9.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $505.10. The company had a trading volume of 217,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,718. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.69. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $374.52 and a 52-week high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.