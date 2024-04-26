ENI (NYSE:E) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.18), reports. ENI had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $25.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 billion.

ENI Stock Performance

NYSE E opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27. ENI has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $34.30.

ENI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on E. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of ENI

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ENI by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ENI by 61.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ENI during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

