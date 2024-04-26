Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Enova International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Enova International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.60.

Get Enova International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enova International

Enova International Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE ENVA traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.12. 113,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,983. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 9.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.70. Enova International has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $583.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enova International

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $984,618.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $141,758.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,938 shares of company stock worth $1,799,557 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 53,647 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $928,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.