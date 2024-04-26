Evercore ISI Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $280.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSCO. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.70.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $8.24 on Friday, hitting $273.50. The stock had a trading volume of 903,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.10. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $274.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $782,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2,120.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 121,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after purchasing an additional 116,330 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 21.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 32,987.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,128,000 after buying an additional 269,508 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

