FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Compass Point from $71.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FTAI. StockNews.com lowered FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.45.

Shares of FTAI opened at $73.25 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $74.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 223.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 27.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 32.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

