Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Price Performance

EQH stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $38.44.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $361,276.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,086.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,370.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $361,276.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,062 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,086.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,907 shares of company stock valued at $8,338,649 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

